FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inhibrx, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.51).

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

