FY2022 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBL. Laurentian cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

KBL stock opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.60 and a 12-month high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.54 million.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

