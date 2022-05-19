FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Lifted by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.20. The company has a market cap of C$533.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.07. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$10.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.