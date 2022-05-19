FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Cut by Edison Inv. Res

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.96.

NGT opened at C$82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.91. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 127.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

