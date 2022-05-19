FY2022 EPS Estimates for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.75). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

PTE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.13. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

