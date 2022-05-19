FY2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Increased by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.74). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.77.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$92.35 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$34.87 and a 12 month high of C$107.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at C$1,398,999.51. Insiders sold a total of 12,576 shares of company stock worth $842,717 over the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

