FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. Decreased by Cormark (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19).

STC has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

