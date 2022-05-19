FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Raised by Analyst

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.38). William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

