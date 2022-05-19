FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.
TSHA opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.