FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

TSHA opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

