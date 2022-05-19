FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.35).

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

TSHA stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

