FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.