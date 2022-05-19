FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

