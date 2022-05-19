FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Issued By B. Riley

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adams Resources & Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AE opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.