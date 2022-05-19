FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QIPT stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

