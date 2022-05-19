FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,749.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 206,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.