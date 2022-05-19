FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Cut by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.