FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.79%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

