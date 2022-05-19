FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$27.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

