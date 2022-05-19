FY2023 EPS Estimates for Toto Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toto in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Toto has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Toto ( OTCMKTS:TOTDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

