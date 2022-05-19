FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

Shares of TCN opened at C$16.04 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.63 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

