FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$757.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,805.00.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

