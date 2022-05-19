FY2024 Earnings Forecast for QualTek Services Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for QualTek Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on QualTek Services in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $953,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

