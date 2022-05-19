FY2024 EPS Estimates for Azenta, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Azenta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Get Azenta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.