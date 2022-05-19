FY2025 EPS Estimates for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth $674,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.