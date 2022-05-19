G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) versus PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Comparison

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares G Medical Innovations and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G Medical Innovations and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.80%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G Medical Innovations and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetVivo $10,000.00 1,456.48 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -3.63

G Medical Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetVivo.

Summary

PetVivo beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Medical Innovations (Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. It also develops Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a solution that provides continuous real time monitoring of vital signs and biometrics. In addition, it offers monitoring services, including independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring and private monitoring services. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd was founded in 2014 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About PetVivo (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

