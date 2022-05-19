G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Issues Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%.
G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $864.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.55. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G. Willi-Food International (WILC)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.