G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Issues Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $864.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.55. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

