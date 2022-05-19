Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.81%.
Shares of GANX stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
GANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.