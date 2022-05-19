Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.81%.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

GANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

