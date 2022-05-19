Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.81% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
