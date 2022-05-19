Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.81% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

GANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.