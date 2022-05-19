GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, it reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. Nonetheless, management is progressing well with its growth endeavors, while maintaining a sturdy balance sheet. GameStop is evolving from a video game retailer to a technology company that connects customers with games, entertainment and a wide assortment of products. Its efforts to fortify infrastructure also bodes well.”

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

