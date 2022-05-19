GAN Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. GAN has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in GAN by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GAN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GAN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in GAN by 21.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.