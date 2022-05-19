GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GAN in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GAN stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. GAN has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 427,615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

