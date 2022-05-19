Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSE GCI opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gannett has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

