GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.850-$2.050 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.85-2.05 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPS opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

