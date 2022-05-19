Gary Charles Robb Sells 28,745 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39.

On Thursday, March 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.