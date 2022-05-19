GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.61.

GDS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.07. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

