GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $47.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.89.

GDS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

