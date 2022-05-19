GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

GDS stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GDS by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GDS by 26.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 21.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GDS by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

