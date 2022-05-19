Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English Sells 12,000 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$17,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,700.98.

Shares of GXE opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$383.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Gear Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

