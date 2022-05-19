Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $909.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.89%.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 407,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.