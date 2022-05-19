Genesco (GCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.000-$7.750 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.00-$7.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:GCO opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $776.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.91. Genesco has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72.
GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
