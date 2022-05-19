Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.89) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
LON:GEN opened at GBX 413.50 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($9.94).
Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.