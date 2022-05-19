Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GTY. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.