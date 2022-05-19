GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of GHRS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,073. GH Research has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $4,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
