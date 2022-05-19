Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LAND opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $4,763,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.