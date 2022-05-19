GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,719.80 ($21.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a market cap of £86.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.07.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.