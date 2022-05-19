GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,719.80 ($21.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a market cap of £86.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.07.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
