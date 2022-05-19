Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Acquires $26,960.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Seth Gersch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.22. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.