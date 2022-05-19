Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Shares of GLOB traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.22. 614,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,956. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

