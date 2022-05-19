Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Globant stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.22. 614,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,956. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

