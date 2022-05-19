Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.63.
Globant stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.22. 614,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,956. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
