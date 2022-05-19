Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

