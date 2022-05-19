Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.