Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,848. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

